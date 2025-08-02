Adani to turn airports into cities with 655-acre development plan

Project details

Land distribution and focus areas in Phase-1

Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), revealed the distribution of land for Phase-1. He said around 40% or 50 acres will be in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai while the remaining 60-65 acres will be divided among six other airports. The first phase will mainly focus on developing hotels, retail spaces, entertainment zones, and food courts catering to the city-side population.