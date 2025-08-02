Adani to turn airports into cities with 655-acre development plan
What's the story
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the airport arm of the Adani Group, has announced a major development plan. The company will be developing 655 acres of land at eight airports in India. The first phase of this project has already begun and will cover an area of 114 acres. This includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.
Project details
Land distribution and focus areas in Phase-1
Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), revealed the distribution of land for Phase-1. He said around 40% or 50 acres will be in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai while the remaining 60-65 acres will be divided among six other airports. The first phase will mainly focus on developing hotels, retail spaces, entertainment zones, and food courts catering to the city-side population.
Expansion plans
Future phases to introduce diverse retail mixes
Singh also hinted at the future phases of development. He said Phase-2 will have a "slightly different rental-retail mix" while Phase-3 will introduce "different kinds of retail mix." In the first quarter of FY26, AEL's airport division reported a 25% increase in revenue to ₹10,224 crore. During this period, AAHL handled 23.4 million passengers (up 3%) and 2.8 lakh tons of cargo (up 4%) at its airports.