Adani was on his Mahakumbh pilgrimage when he brushed aside rumors of a star-studded wedding for his son.

"Our way of life is like that of common people...Jeet's wedding will be very traditional," said Adani.

This was in response to speculations that the event would rival Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's extravagant wedding which took place in 2024.

When asked if the wedding would be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," Adani firmly responded, "Definitely not!"