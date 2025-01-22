No Taylor, no celebs: Inside Jeet Adani's 'simple' wedding plans
What's the story
Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet Adani, is all set to marry Diva Shah, daughter of Surat-based diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, on February 7.
Amid rumors of a grand, star-studded affair, Adani recently clarified that the wedding would be a simple, traditional ceremony with no celebrity presence.
Earlier, reports suggested that Taylor Swift was in talks to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities.
Wedding details
Adani dismissed rumors of a star-studded wedding
Adani was on his Mahakumbh pilgrimage when he brushed aside rumors of a star-studded wedding for his son.
"Our way of life is like that of common people...Jeet's wedding will be very traditional," said Adani.
This was in response to speculations that the event would rival Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's extravagant wedding which took place in 2024.
When asked if the wedding would be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," Adani firmly responded, "Definitely not!"
Couple's background
Jeet and Diva's engagement and wedding location
Jeet (28) got engaged to Diva at a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in March 2023. The wedding is also scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania - School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Jeet joined the Adani Group in 2019.
Their engagement was an intimate celebration, with just one photograph surfacing on social media, capturing the couple dressed in traditional attire.