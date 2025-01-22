'Game Changer' to premiere on Prime Video next month: Report
What's the story
After a disappointing run at the box office, Ram Charan's political thriller Game Changer is headed for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video.
A report by OTTPlay suggests that the movie will be available for streaming starting on February 14, 2025.
The film was released on January 10.
Film overview
'Game Changer' production details and box office performance
Directed by Shankar, Game Changer was made on a staggering ₹450 crore budget.
Despite a strong opening day, the film's performance dwindled by the third day due to mixed to negative reviews.
The political thriller also stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in pivotal roles, with Charan delivering a commendable performance in dual roles.
Soundtrack release
'Game Changer' original soundtrack to be released separately
Despite the film's lackluster box office performance, the music composed by Thaman has been widely appreciated.
In response to widespread fan enthusiasm, Thaman has announced the release of the film's original soundtrack (OST) on February 1, 2025.
The composer also revealed that the OST will also include additional versions.
SJ Suryah, Sunil, and Jayaram also starred in Game Changer.