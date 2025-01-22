What's the story

Paramount has confirmed that the fourth installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise will hit theaters on March 19, 2027.

The announcement comes just after the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which became the highest-grossing film in the series with $218.8 million domestically and $425 million worldwide.

To date, all three films have reportedly grossed over $1.1B combined at the global box office.