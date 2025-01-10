What's the story

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was released on Friday (January 10).

This visually stunning film offers a fresh retelling of India's beloved mythological epic, inspired by Valmiki's Ramayana.

The preview showcases thrilling battle scenes and breathtaking visuals in a Japanese anime style, taking viewers to iconic locations like Ayodhya, Mithila, Panchavati forest, and Lanka.