Witness a masterpiece—'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' trailer unveiled
What's the story
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was released on Friday (January 10).
This visually stunning film offers a fresh retelling of India's beloved mythological epic, inspired by Valmiki's Ramayana.
The preview showcases thrilling battle scenes and breathtaking visuals in a Japanese anime style, taking viewers to iconic locations like Ayodhya, Mithila, Panchavati forest, and Lanka.
Collaboration details
'Ramayana' is a unique Indo-Japanese collaboration
The film is a one-of-a-kind Indo-Japanese collaboration—conceived by Yugo Sako and directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan.
It took over 450 artists who used nearly 1,00,000 hand-drawn cells to make this visual masterpiece.
The result—a fusion of Japanese artistic finesse with India's timeless tradition of storytelling.
The film will be released in 4K for the first time in theaters across India on January 24. It will be distributed theatrically by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.
Industry insights
Film's release is a 'celebration of Indian heritage'
Geek Pictures India CEO Moksha Modgill called the film a tribute to one of the greatest stories ever told.
Producer Arjun Aggarwal reiterated that Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is more than a cinematic experience—it's a celebration of Indian heritage.
Legendary filmmaker-writer V Vijayendra Prasad—who has supervised the film's creative adaptation—said he felt privileged to be part of this project that resonates across cultures and continents.
Past popularity
'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' was popular on TV
In its earlier Hindi version, Ramayan star Arun Govil voiced Rama, Namrata Sawhney starred as Sita, and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator.
The film was screened in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 but wasn't released in cinema halls. It became popular with Indian audiences on re-runs on TV channels in the early 2000s.
It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.