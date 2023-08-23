#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' is gaining momentum on weekdays

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has emerged to be a money spinner at the box office and the film is earning quite well. On weekdays, it is a bit slow but is gaining momentum. The makers are currently aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark in India. The movie is pitted against Gadar 2 at the box office and the phenomenon is called #OhMyGadar.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 3.2 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 120.62 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The film revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam Dhar﻿, among others. This movie ended Kumar's box office drought.

