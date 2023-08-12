After Salman, Kangana praises Sunny Deol-led 'Gadar 2'

Kangana Ranaut praises Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2'

The highly-anticipated Bollywood film Gadar 2—starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel—finally graced theaters on Friday and witnessed an incredible opening of Rs. 40 crore. On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of a crowd gathering outside a theater screening Gadar 2. She showered praises claiming the film could've earned Rs. 65-70cr had it not been released on the same day as another big film.

Why does this story matter?

Gadar 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 at the box office on Friday. The latter managed to amass Rs. 10.26 crore on its opening day, while Deol's Gadar 2 collected a whopping Rs. 40 crore, taking the lead in the race of collections. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film serves as the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Ranaut terms Deol 'proper manly hero'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranaut expressed her admiration for Gadar 2 for achieving success "without the help of fake propaganda." The actor added, "Forget holiday, even if it was a solo release, first day could easily be Rs. 65-70 crore. But it is not just the economic drought that's getting over in the film industry...look at people... Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol (sic)."

Salman Khan also hailed Deol in unique style

On Friday, after Gadar's groundbreaking box office debut, Salman Khan also applauded Deol for bringing back Bollywood's grandeur with Gadar 2. In an Instagram post, Khan playfully remarked, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals challis crore ki opening (His 2.5kg hand is equal to a Rs. 40 crore box office opening). Sunny paaji is killing it... Congratulations to the entire team of Gadar 2 (sic)."

'Gadar 2' became second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2023

Released over two decades after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the latest Deol starrer struck a harmonious chord of nostalgia and patriotism with audiences, who thronged the theaters in large numbers. This triumph led the film to secure the distinction of being the second-biggest Bollywood opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Notably, it outperformed Prabhas's mythological epic Adipurush, which debuted with Rs. 32cr.

