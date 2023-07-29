Box office collection: Decent start for Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK'

Entertainment

Box office collection: Decent start for Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 29, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' released on Friday (July 28), exactly a week after the 'Barbenheimer' clash

Karan Johar has made a comeback as a director after seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Bollywood masala entertainer has seemingly clicked with the audience, the impact of which is reflected in its box office numbers, too. On the day of its debut at the ticket windows, the film registered a good start by reportedly collecting Rs. 11.5 crore.

Why does this story matter?

Johar's last outing as a director was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. RRKPK doesn't only mark his comeback as a director but also celebrates his 25th year in the film industry. The film is one of the biggest family entertainers in Hindi cinema and is also among the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

'RRKPK' becomes 5th highest Hindi opener of 2023

Per Sacnilk, RRKPK collected Rs. 11.5 crore on Friday, with an occupancy of 12% for the morning shows across India. The film's occupancy gradually kept increasing, with night shows registering the maximum footfalls (36.85%). With this, RRKPK has reportedly become the fifth biggest Hindi opener in 2023 so far, after Pathaan, Adipurush, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Not 'Barbie', RRKPK's directly competing with 'Oppenheimer'

Johar took a bold move by releasing the film exactly a week after one of the biggest Hollywood film clashes, comprising Barbie and Oppenheimer. Despite the two being big banner films, RRKPK is facing direct competition only from Oppenheimer. Barbie's luster has reportedly decreased in India while Oppenheimer continues to roar. However, Oppenheimer had a better opening of Rs. 14.5 crore compared to RRKPK.

All about 'RRKPK'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt reunited for RRKPK after their 2019 film Gully Boy. Apart from them in the lead, it also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The music for the Dharma Productions film has been composed by Pritam. Meanwhile, NewsBytes reviewed RRKPK as "a typical Dharma movie with its own share of flaws."

Poll Do you think Karan Johar has made a worthy comeback as a director?

Yes, it has all the KJO and Bollywood elements in place 0% No, KJO has lost his filmmaking magic 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline