'RRKPK' review: KJo's grand-scale romance is enjoyable, but not flawless

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 28, 2023 | 02:46 pm 4 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

After a hiatus of seven long years, Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Packed with comedy, romance, and a whole lot of drama, it is a typical Dharma movie with its own share of flaws. At many places, it's an old wine in new packaging, but don't miss it if you love a Bollywood masala.

Story of 'Two States' but KJo style

It's basically North meeting East, or, West Delhi meets South Delhi. Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is a Karol Bagh ka Punjabi munda who, in an attempt to rekindle his grandfather's (Dharmendra) old love with Jamini (Shabana Azmi), falls for her granddaughter Rani (Alia Bhatt). Will the two drastically opposite families- the loud Punjabis and the liberal-sophisticated Bengalis, come together for Rocky-Rani's love?

It's a jukebox of old Hindi classic music

RRKPK has a vintage feel to it, thanks to the number of classic songs that Johar has incorporated into the movie. On multiple occasions, it'll make you hum along, especially in a scene that has back-to-back classic numbers playing. Johar's talent of bringing the best of the yesteryear songs, without having to give them a (terrible) remixed look, for a change, has worked wonders.

Acting is the backbone of this film!

Singh's blingy, loud, witty, and over-the-top character is basically him being natural. He literally plays himself! Bhatt, on the other hand, in her chiffon sarees and backless blouses, is a sight to behold with some power-packed acting. The supporting cast including Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhary, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Aamir Bashir will win viewers' hearts.

Other factors that make it a good match

Even though Dharmendra barely had a couple of lines to say, it was nothing less than a treat to watch him romance Azmi; not to forget, their liplock. Bachchan as Dhanlaxmi is nothing like Nandini Raichand, yet impressive as a regressive grandmother. Chowdhury and Singh's Dola Re Dola dance is quite a stealer, apart from the numerous messages on feminism and patriarchy.

The story isn't something you haven't seen before

Johar mostly got every factor right except for a few things, especially, the story. It's a basic Bollywood drama, just packed with some new-age issues and messages. Basically, the story isn't the strongest factor in this Kahaani. In fact, at some places, it's a cliche, and also senseless. It's a film you can't expect to make sense all the time.

Music is its weakling

Unfortunately, Pritam hasn't got it right with the music, this time around. The film's original music isn't the one that'll stay with you after you leave the theater. Contrary to KJo's previous films, where music added life to the movie(s), RRKPK lacks miserably on this front. The only music that I liked was the old songs that kept coming back frequently.

Too long a film for today's time

Gone are the days when filmmakers would make films that were about three hours in length. RRKPK is just that; it's three hours long! The first half had sharp editing but when the drama unfolded after the interval, it got lengthy and melodramatic; it could've been shorter by 15-20 minutes. Despite many cameos, you'll miss seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

'RRKPK' is a worthy comeback for Johar

Johar delivered a film that truly defines his styles of cinema- romance, drama, family values, humor, and larger-than-life houses (he bought Pataudi Palace to Karol Bagh). He also cleverly gave glimpses of his previous films through some dialogues, here and there (Bachchan's "Keh diya na, bas keh diya" is my favorite!) Verdict: 3/5 stars; go watch it for the love of Bollywood.

