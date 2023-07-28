'RRR's VFX team working on Dev's 'Bagha Jatin': Report

July 28, 2023

Bengali cinema is attaining newer heights with each passing day! Superstar Dev is one of the most prominent faces of the industry and the actor-turned-producer is working on some mammoth projects. One of them includes the upcoming film, Bagha Jatin. The action biopic is a VFX-heavy project and Dev Entertainment Ventures is leaving no stone unturned for the Arun Roy directorial.

Bagha Jatin's VFX is being handled by the same team that worked on the Academy Award-winning RRR. As per a new report, the upcoming film will have a tiger fight sequence which was initially mounted at a budget of Rs. 60 lakh, but now the budget has crossed Rs. 1 crore. The upcoming film will be a pan-India release in Bengali and Hindi.

The period drama revolves around the life of Jatindranath Mukherjee aka Bagha Jatin who fought for the Indian independence movement. The cast includes Sudipta Chakraborty, Sreeja Dutta, and Carl Andrew Harte, among others. It is slated for an October 20, 2023 release. Reportedly, the film's pre-teaser will be attached with Dev's Byomkesh O Durgo Rohosyo releasing on August 11.

