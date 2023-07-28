Official! Dev producing Ram Kamal Mukherjee's 'Draupadi' starring Rukmini Maitra

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023

It's official! Dev Entertainment Ventures is collaborating with Pramod Films in an upcoming magnum opus titled Draupadi starring Rukmini Maitra. In a NewsBytes Exclusive, we revealed the same and spilled some more beans about the film. The production house backed by superstar Dev is mounting many interesting projects and this recently announced movie is slated for a 2024 release.

The makers took to social media and posted a motion poster of the film. The movie will be helmed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and it will be based on Pratibha Ray's novel Yajnaseni. Interestingly, Maitra and Mukherjee have collaborated with Binodini: Ekti Natir Upakhyan based on Binodini Dasi aka Noti Binodini. It is slated for a theatrical release soon.

