Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 11:43 am 1 min read

Barbie has become a phenomenon globally and after a long time, cine-goers across the spectrum have been excited for movies. The Greta Gerwig directorial is shattering records left and right and it's here to dominate the box office. In India, the film was underperforming initially as the crowd is more into Oppenheimer but with time, it has become stable as per box office collection.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Margot Robbie-headlined film earned Rs. 2 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.5 crore in India. The fantasy comedy opened to rave reviews. The cast includes Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferell, Emma Mackey, John Cena, and Simu Liu, among others. The film's rating of PG-13 has also helped in its box office success.

