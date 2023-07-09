Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Ashoke Pandit's '72 Hoorain' fails to make a mark

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 09, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

'72 Hoorain' earns Rs. 45 lakh on the second day of its release

Following the unexpected success of The Kerala Story, 72 Hoorain last month made headlines for its contentious subject. Released on Friday without a trailer, it was expected to generate curiosity leveraging the controversy surrounding it. However, Sanjay Puran Singh's directorial opened to disappointing box office numbers, and on the second day, too—although there was a slight improvement—the film apparently struggled to attract viewers.

Why does this story matter?

Co-produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film features Saru Maini, Pavan Malhotra, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles. Ever since the project was announced, it has been mired in controversies. Recently, Pandit took to Instagram, alleging that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had denied certification for the trailer release of 72 Hoorain. However, the CBFC, in an official statement, refuted the producer's claims.

Day 2 collection: Film witnessed slight improvement

The film had a lackluster opening on Friday, reportedly earning a meager Rs. 35 lakh with an overall 8.98% occupancy. Its performance fell far below expectations. However, there was a slight improvement on the second day, with an estimated collection of Rs. 45 lakh, bringing the total earnings to Rs. 80 lakhs so far. The Hindi occupancy on Saturday stood at 11.6%, per Sacnilk.

What is storyline of '72 Hoorain'?

The film revolves around two Pakistani suicide bombers, Hakim (Malhotra) and Bilal (Bashir), who find themselves in the afterlife after carrying out a bomb blast at the Gateway of India. The brainwashed terrorists—guided by a bigoted cleric—believe they will be greeted by 72 hoorain (fairies) in heaven. However, they are in for a surprise as they find themselves hanging between two worlds.

Meanwhile, Pandit seeks police protection after receiving death threats

Following the theatrical release of 72 Hoorain, Pandit, who has been mired in controversy due to his bold statements against terrorism, requested police protection after receiving death threats. During an interview with ETimes, Pandit revealed receiving threatening calls while promoting the film. He said, "The film condemns terrorism and keeps an eye on the country's enemies. I thank Mumbai Police for their security."

