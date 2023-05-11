Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is stable in second week

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 10:27 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II is having a dream run at the box office. The film has awed the critics and viewers. It is receiving love from everyone worldwide. Ratnam is a master of his craft and he delivered one of his absolute bests with this film. It is quite steady and raking in decent amounts at the box office.

Aiming the Rs. 200 crore mark domestically

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 2.66 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 160.86 crore. The ensemble cast includes Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman. The story is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name.

