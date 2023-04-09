Entertainment

'Thangalaan': Makers to unveil special glimpse on Vikram's birthday

Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thagalaan' special glimpse to be unveiled on April 17

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram has several interesting releases to look forward to this year, including Ponniyin Selvan 2. Joining this list is his much-awaited film Thangalaan. On Sunday, the makers of Thangalaan took to Twitter to reveal a new poster and announce that a sneak peek into the titular character will be revealed on the occasion of Vikram's birthday next week.

Makers drop cryptic poster of character

Taking the barometer of excitement a notch higher, the makers announced a special reveal of Thangalaan's titular character on Vikram's birthday (April 17). Interestingly, the announcement was accompanied by a picture in which Vikram's character is seen holding a sharp weapon while looking at something intensely. The makers captioned the post, "Get ready for something powerful from the world of Thangalaan! (sic)."

Vikram joined hands with director Pa Ranjith for 'Thangalaan'

Thangalaan marks the maiden collaboration between Vikram and director Pa Ranjith. Reportedly, the team has completed 80% of the shooting and recently wrapped up the Kolar Gold Fields schedule of the film. Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I—released in September 2022—the sequel of which is slated to hit theaters on April 28. He will reprise his role as Aditya Karikalan.

What will be the storyline of 'Thangalaan'?

Touted as a raw and rustic drama, the film is reportedly set in the timeline between the 1940s and 1980s. The project is said to follow the lives of people who worked in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). According to the makers, Vikram will be seen in a unique, never-seen-before role. The film also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy in key roles.

'Thangalaan' won't be a 2-part movie, confirms Ranjith

Earlier, rumors were rife that Thangalaan would be a two-part movie, but putting an end to all speculations, Ranjith recently clarified that there would be only one film. Meanwhile, in an interview, co-producer Studio Green's KE Gnanavel Raja also confirmed they have tied up with Netflix to get a wider reach. The out-and-out entertainment film is said to be high on VFX, too.