Tamil cinema: Release dates of 'Indian 2' and 'Ayalaan' out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 11:56 am 1 min read

Kamal Haasan is a veteran superstar of Tamil cinema and he is defining himself with every passing day. His upcoming film Indian 2 with Shankar has been in the buzz for a long time. On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is having a dream career in Tamil films. We have got some exciting updates about the upcoming project of both actors.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' is a high-concept film

Fans are bracing themselves for Sivakarthikeyan's Mahaveeran. As per Pinkvilla, the actor has another release titled Ayalaan slated to be released on Diwali 2023. The film is touted to be a sci-fi action adventure film. Reportedly, the project is currently in the post-production stage. The perfect family entertainer revolves around a man and an alien. It is being helmed by R Ravikumar.

Shankar's 'Indian 2' to be a VFX-heavy film

Indian 2 was aiming for a Diwali release too but the makers are now aiming Pongal 2024 release. Shankar is working on two projects—Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer. The Haasan starrer is a VFX-heavy film hence the makers want to devote more time. This is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian which was a blockbuster at the box office.