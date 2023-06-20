Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Adipurush' experiences drastic drop amid negative buzz

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 10:08 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' box office collection

Om Raut's Adipurush is currently the talk of the town and for all the wrong reasons. The magnum opus did a good collection in the first weekend, but now the negative word of mouth has played in and there has been a drastic drop in box office collection. By normal standards, the film has passed the Monday test but considering its stature, it's disappointing.

Will it be able to gain momentum on weekdays?

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prabhas-headlined film earned Rs. 20 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 241.1 crore. This drastic drop is not good at all. The makers are currently working on damage control by changing the dialogues which received flak. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others.

