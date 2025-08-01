'TMKOC' actor Gurucharan Singh to join 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Singh, who is best known for his role as Sodhi in TMKOC, has had a tumultuous journey in recent years. He made headlines last year when he reportedly went missing and later spoke about his financial difficulties. Despite these challenges, fans are hopeful that the actor will join Bigg Boss this season.

Show preview

What we know about 'Bigg Boss 19'

In the latest teaser for Bigg Boss 19, Khan revealed that this season's theme will be gharwalo ki sarkar. He hinted at a major power shift within the house, promising "too much fun" and urging everyone to brace themselves. Reflecting on this new twist, Khan said, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now and as we all know Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year." It'll air on JioHotstar and Colors TV.