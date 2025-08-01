Priyanka recalls working on 'Ram-Leela' song with Bhansali: 'Complicated decision'
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to reminisce about her experience working on the song Ram Chahe Leela from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She called the decision to work on this track a "complicated" one but was ultimately inspired by Bhansali's vision. "When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker, has always inspired me," she wrote.
Chopra Jonas further praised Bhansali, saying, "His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance... the beauty of yesteryears, but also what the future holds." "And then he played the song... and I knew I was her." The actor also acknowledged the contributions of cinematographer Ravi Varman and choreographer Vishnu Deva in bringing this song to life.
Chopra Jonas also shared fond memories of her daily rehearsals with Deva on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela set. "Under Sanjay sir's guidance, Ravi Varman's cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva's choreography was magic," she wrote. "Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories."
On the work front, Chopra is gearing up for the second season of the global web series Citadel, which has been pushed to spring 2026. She will also star in SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. This film will mark her first collaboration with South superstar Mahesh Babu. Notably, she had previously worked with Bhansali on the 2014 biopic Mary Kom where he was a co-producer.