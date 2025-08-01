Priyanka recalls working on 'Ram-Leela' song with Bhansali: 'Complicated decision'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to reminisce about her experience working on the song Ram Chahe Leela from Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She called the decision to work on this track a "complicated" one but was ultimately inspired by Bhansali's vision. "When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker, has always inspired me," she wrote.

Creative admiration More on her experience Chopra Jonas further praised Bhansali, saying, "His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance... the beauty of yesteryears, but also what the future holds." "And then he played the song... and I knew I was her." The actor also acknowledged the contributions of cinematographer Ravi Varman and choreographer Vishnu Deva in bringing this song to life.

Rehearsal memories Her daily rehearsals with Deva Chopra Jonas also shared fond memories of her daily rehearsals with Deva on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela set. "Under Sanjay sir's guidance, Ravi Varman's cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva's choreography was magic," she wrote. "Him and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories."