Akshay Kumar sells 2 flats in Mumbai for ₹7.1cr

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has sold two adjoining residential properties in Borivali East, Mumbai , for a total of ₹7.1 crore. The bigger flat (1,101 sq ft) was sold for ₹5.75 crore and the smaller one (252 sq ft), part of an Oberoi Realty project, fetched him ₹1.35 crore—both deals were finalized in June 2025.

Transaction history Actor bought one property for ₹3.7 crore in 2017 Kumar originally purchased these properties in 2017, paying ₹3.02 crore for the larger unit (which comes with two parking spots) and ₹67.9 lakh for the smaller one. The bigger flat's sale attracted a stamp duty payment of ₹34.5 lakh while the smaller one incurred a stamp duty of ₹6.75 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by squareyards.com on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Project details Other celebrities living in the same complex Both properties are located in a ready-to-move-in project spread over 25 acres, developed by Oberoi Realty. This complex has also attracted the attention of other Bollywood stars; Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan acquired multiple properties there in May 2024.