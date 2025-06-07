What's the story

The fifth installment of the popular Housefull franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released on Friday.

After its theatrical run, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and it's expected to start streaming in late July or early August.

However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is still awaited.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.