When will 'Housefull 5' stream on Prime Video? Find out
What's the story
The fifth installment of the popular Housefull franchise, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released on Friday.
After its theatrical run, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, and it's expected to start streaming in late July or early August.
However, an official confirmation regarding the release date is still awaited.
The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.
Film details
'Housefull 5' plot and cast details
The film, set on a luxury cruise, revolves around a will left by Ranjit (Ranjeet), who announces that his property and assets will go to his son named Jolly.
However, soon after, Deshmukh, Kumar, and Bachchan's characters pretend to be Jolly, leading to a chaotic situation.
A murder on the cruise further complicates the situation.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, and Soundarya Sharma among others.
Two endings
The film has two different endings
Interestingly, the film has two climaxes!
The two versions, titled Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, are almost the same, but feature different killers.
Nadiadwala earlier said, "In PVR Audi 4, you'll have one killer, but in PVR Audi 5, you'll see a version with a different killer."
"Even in the same auditorium, different show timings will have different actors playing the killer."