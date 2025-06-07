What's the story

Actor Rana Daggubati, best known for his roles in Baahubali and Rana Naidu, recently opened up about nepotism in the film industry.

Daggubati, whose father is producer D Suresh Babu and uncle is Venkatesh, acknowledged that having such connections can provide more opportunities and a better understanding of the industry.

However, he also emphasized that ultimately, an actor's success depends on their performance.