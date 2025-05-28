What's the story

The popular romantic comedy series Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, is set to return for its fourth and final season.

The show, which is based on Sandhya Menon's young-adult novel When Dimple Met Rishi, has been a major hit on Netflix.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala confirmed the news of its conclusion in a statement on Wednesday.