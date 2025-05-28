Prajakta Koli-Rohit Saraf's 'Mismatched' to end with Season 4
What's the story
The popular romantic comedy series Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, is set to return for its fourth and final season.
The show, which is based on Sandhya Menon's young-adult novel When Dimple Met Rishi, has been a major hit on Netflix.
Producer Ronnie Screwvala confirmed the news of its conclusion in a statement on Wednesday.
Producer's statement
'Mismatched' has become a true fan favorite: Screwvala
Screwvala expressed his excitement about the return of Mismatched for one last season.
He said, "We're thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. This show has become a true fan favorite, and the love for Dimple and Rishi has grown with every season."
"It's been amazing to see how their story has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories, and built such a passionate community."
Show's impact
'Mismatched' has sparked conversations, inspired fan theories
Screwvala further added, "Our collaboration with Netflix has helped shape a series that feels both personal and universal, and we're excited to return with more of the emotion, chaos, and charm that audiences have come to love."
The show also stars Rannvijay Singha, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, and Muskkaan Jaferi.
Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh were introduced in Season 3.