'Black, White & Gray' trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia promises gritty thriller
What's the story
Sony LIV has dropped the trailer of its much-anticipated crime drama, Black, White & Gray - Love Kills, which will release on May 2.
The Tigmanshu Dhulia offering revolves around Daniel Gary, a journalist who is investigating a string of murders connected to a young man from a low-income background.
The show promises to delve deep into themes of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divisions while questioning guilt and innocence.
Director's vision
Trailer begins harmlessly until twists turn things dark
The two and a half minute trailer begins with the seemingly innocent romantic escapade of two lovebirds. However, soon, the mood changes, and we're told the girl has likely been murdered. Things get even darker when we are told that her father is an influential politician and all fingers point at her lover.
Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm and produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar, Black, White & Gray - Love Kills promises to be a thought-provoking journey.
Cast details
'Black, White & Gray - Love Kills' features an ensemble cast
The series stars an ensemble cast, including Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant.
More, who shot to fame with Kota Factory, plays a significantly darker character in this show.
He described his role as coming from "a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving," and hoped audiences would connect with the layers of the characters.
Series style
Story unfolds through interviews, raw footage, and news reports
Black, White & Gray - Love Kills stands out with its unique storytelling. The series explores themes of broken families, power dynamics, class divides, and love gone wrong.
It's not your typical murder mystery, instead, it's a real investigation filmed in a documentary style.
The story unfolds through interviews, raw footage, and scenes resembling news reports.