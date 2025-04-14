What's the story

Sony LIV has dropped the trailer of its much-anticipated crime drama, Black, White & Gray - Love Kills, which will release on May 2.

The Tigmanshu Dhulia offering revolves around Daniel Gary, a journalist who is investigating a string of murders connected to a young man from a low-income background.

The show promises to delve deep into themes of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divisions while questioning guilt and innocence.