#NewsBytesExclusive: Professional kitchens weren't always gender-neutral, says Pooja Dhingra

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:10 am Oct 26, 202309:10 am

Chef Pooja Dhingra, along with Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, is judging Season 8 of 'MasterChef India'

Patisserie chef and businesswoman Pooja Dhingra is one of the three celebrity chef judges of MasterChef India, premiering on SonyLIV. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Dhingra shared a piece of advice for young bakers and home cooks - "Be patient and persistent, things take time to build!" Read excerpts from the conversation where she talks about gender-neutral kitchens, her entrepreneurial journey, and more.

Compared to the French, what's your take on Indian desserts?

India is such a melting pot of culture and tradition - the flavors and techniques we bring to the table when it comes to dessert are truly amazing. Over the years, I've loved experimenting with Indian flavors even in my macarons which are traditionally French - we've worked on everything from Lemon Chill, and Thandai to Paan which are currently on our menu!

Has professional kitchens around the world always been gender-neutral?

In my experience, kitchens around the world haven't always been gender-neutral and this much-needed shift is something that we're seeing recently. Even when I decided to be a pastry chef as a young girl, it wasn't always seen as a traditional career for a girl to want to become a chef. While progress has been made, there's definitely some work to be done.

We see fewer women in professional setups. Why is that?

I think originally this came from gender bias and stereotypes, and the lack of female chefs as role models. However, over time I've seen perceptions change. There's also been increased access to education - which has contributed to a gradual shift toward a better balance between men and women in the kitchen. While progress has been made, there's definitely some work to be done.

Challenges you faced while starting India's first Macarons store?

Since I started when I was 23, a lot of people would not take me seriously. Anytime any important decisions were to be made, be it with suppliers or even landlords, they'd always ask me where my husband or father was! Things like this were difficult to navigate - over time, problems keep changing but any entrepreneurial journey has its ups and downs.

How has 'MasterChef India' shaped India's culinary scene?

I think this show helps to broaden viewers' horizons with regard to what is possible in the culinary space, how much Indian culture has to offer, and the multifaceted ways in which ingredients can be used. MasterChef India gives home cooks an amazing platform to move forward in their food career and I think that helps to inspire many all around the country.

How do you strike a balance between baking and business?

I think they go hand-in-hand. I have always been passionate about growing Le15 (Dhingra's chain of patisseries) and I think what keeps me going is the belief that we are all working toward something bigger than ourselves. I have always had a deep love for what I do and that keeps me motivated to deal with all aspects of the business!

Are you planning to write another book on baking?

I've written seven books so far. Little Book of Cookies, a baking book for kids was released in 2022. My love for writing books stemmed from a deep understanding of what recipes work for the Indian home. While I'm presently not working on any books right now, I'd love to work on a book solely focused on Macarons!