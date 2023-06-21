Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Ved' actor Jiya Shankar wants to focus on Bollywood

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Ved' actor Jiya Shankar wants to focus on Bollywood

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 21, 2023 | 04:05 pm 3 min read

Actor Jiya Shankar is one of the contestants of Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Actor Jiya Shankar rose to fame after the commercially successful Marathi film Ved. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Ved is one of the biggest Marathi blockbusters of 2023. It also starred Genelia Deshmukh in the lead. Shankar, who is presently appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 2, spoke about her way forward in the film industry and more. Read our exclusive chat with her.

How has life changed for you since 'Ved'?

Life has been so good. I have always been a part of different projects and have played a variety of characters on the screen. Thankfully, the saas-bahu dramas never really happened to me. I always like to experiment with my roles, and that is how Ved happened. I didn't think that it'll become such a big hit. God has been very kind to me.

How is Riteish as a director?

He is so experienced as an actor. But his knowledge regarding direction and camera angles is also very much on point. His wife also produced the film. At the end of the day, it was their whole team. They (Riteish and Genelia) wore too many hats, and they excelled in it. People can see the end result which was beyond expectations.

Will you be doing more of Marathi cinema?

If something really interesting comes up, then yes, I will do more projects in Marathi cinema. Otherwise, I will majorly be focused on Hindi. That is so because I have always been a part of the Hindi industry. Just like Ved happened to me, if there is a project that grabs my attention, then I will take it up.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

At resent, I do have a project in hand but it is too early for me to talk about it. As I said, I am looking forward to doing more Hindi films and web shows. Maybe, I will also do films in the South Indian industry. Moving forward, my goal is to focus on films than TV serials.

Why 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'?

I love taking challenges in my life. I always look forward to opportunities. Be it films or a reality show, I have always asked myself how would I react if I was in that situation. When I was offered Bigg Boss, I thought about it since my film got postponed and I had the time for it. Maybe I was destined to do this.

Did you plan a strategy for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'?

I feel I am naive or stupid to not have planned anything. The way I look at it, no matter what strategy you make, it's not going to work. The showrunners are going to bring such twists and turns that none of these plans would matter unless you're trying to make a (romantic) connection with someone. But I think that's a very stupid idea.

How's it to be in front of the camera 24*7?

It is a scary thing, to be honest. The cameras have been placed everywhere, except for the washrooms, thankfully. I am very unpredictable. I don't know what my next step will be. But I hope that the real me, how I am when I'm comfortable with someone, is the sight that people get to watch on the screens.

Share this timeline