Times Tamannaah-Vijay were spotted stepping out for their rumored dates

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 13, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma will be seen together in 'Lust Stories 2'

Tamannaah Bhatia put an official stamp on her relationship with Vijay Varma on Monday by calling him her "happy space" and a person she deeply cares about. Even before she confirmed it, fans had already guessed it, thanks to paparazzi who spotted them together on various occasions in Mumbai. Here's a glance at times when their meets led to rumors about their relationship.

Their movie date

In May, they were spotted stepping out for a movie. They were seen exiting a venue together while covering their faces with masks. It was the PVR sign that suggested they were out for a movie date. While Bhatia wore a black tank top paired with a shirt and ripped jeans, Varma, too, kept it casual with black trousers, a T-shirt, and a jacket.

Late-night drive date

A month before they were seen together at PVR, the actors were papped again exiting a venue. This time around, they were seen heading out for a drive with Varma behind the wheel, and Bhatia on the seat next to him. As they zoomed off, they also waved to the photographers who were present there to click their pictures.

Bringing in the New Year together

The Lust Stories 2 co-stars were seen spending New Year's Eve together last year. On December 31, 2022, the duo was spotted at a party in Goa, where they also clicked a few pictures with fans. A video from the party also surfaced which allegedly showed them kissing and hugging, as they welcome 2023 together, adding more fuel to their dating rumors.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai

Bhati and Varma were seen attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's music concert in Mumbai. Varma had also shared a picture of Bhatia with a pizza, captioning it as "Hot pizza partner." They were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at the venue together. The December 2022 concert was also attended by other celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan and Angad Bedi.

