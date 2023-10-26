Happy birthday, Raveena Tandon: Her iconic songs from the '90s

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Oct 26, 202304:10 am

Ranveena Tandon's discography includes some of the peppiest Bollywood tracks from the '90s

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Raveena Tandon was every man's (and boy's) crush in the 1990s. She was at the peak of her career in the '90s era, having done films with some of the biggest filmmakers and leading actors of the time. On her 49th birthday, we bring you some of the most memorable songs from Tandon's career.

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Think of her and the first song the first song that comes to one's mind is Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra. Pictured on Akshay Kumar and Tandon, it features her in a yellow saree. Whether it was their sizzling chemistry, the peppy number, or Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's melodious voices, it's the best song of Tandon's career.

'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast'

Rajiv Rai's 1994 film Mohra had many memorable numbers other than Tip Tip Barsa Paani. One more song that's etched in the heart of every '90s kid is Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. While Narayan did the playback singing for Kumar, Kavita Krishnamurthy sang the female part. The catchy tunes of the song were composed by Vijay Shah, and penned by Anand Bakshi.

'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'

One of the most iconic pairings of the '90s was that of Govinda and Tandon. They gave us several hit films such as Anari No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others. The song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare from the movie Dulhe Raja is an evergreen dance number sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula. It was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in 2019.

'Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye'

Pictured on Aamir Khan and Tandon, the track is from the 1994 movie Andaz Apna Apna. Sung by Vicky Mehta and Behro Chatterjee, Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye is one of the most loved songs from the movie album. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi while the music was given by Tushar Bhatia while the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

