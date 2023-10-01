'Why Women Kill,' 'Shadowhunters': Birthday boy Matthew Daddario's best roles

'Why Women Kill,' 'Shadowhunters': Birthday boy Matthew Daddario's best roles

By Isha Sharma 09:01 am Oct 01, 2023

Happy birthday, Matthew Daddario

Hollywood film and TV actor Matthew Daddario has garnered a huge fan following within a short period thanks to his charming looks and acting chops. While he debuted with The Debut in 2012, it was his role in Breathe In (2013) that brought him to the limelight. As the actor celebrates his 36th birthday, let's take a look at his notable roles so far.

'Shadowhunters' (2016-19)

Daddario's role in Shadowhunters remains his most prominent and well-known, one that earned him worldwide recognition and critical acclaim. He was part of the show throughout its entirety and played Alec Lightwood, a serious and committed shadow hunter, a term used to describe people who live in the mortal world and hunt demons. The show has 55 episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

'When the Game Stands Tall' (2014)

Thomas Carter's When the Game Stands Tall is based on a true story and takes its core story from Neil Hayes's book of the same name. IMDb describes the plot as follows, "The journey of legendary football coach Bob Ladouceur, who took the De La Salle High School Spartans from obscurity to a 151-game winning streak that shattered all records for any American sport."

'Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List' (2015)

In 2015, Daddario starred in Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, an LGBTQ+ drama co-starring Victoria Justice, Pierson Fodé, and Griffin Newman. Based on a namesake novel authored by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, it premiered at the Outfest Film Festival, which is a non-profit film festival dedicated to queer films. Daddario played Gabriel, a friend of the two protagonists.

'Why Women Kill' (2021)

Daddario starred in the second season of Why Women Kill and was featured as Scooter, a charming young actor. Interestingly, his sister, Alexandra Daddario, was also part of the show's first season. While both seasons are standalone, they are joined together by a thematic thread of infidelity, love, adultery, and obsession. Season two also starred Lana Parrilla, Nick Frost, and Allison Tolman.