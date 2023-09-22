Angus Cloud to Marilyn Monroe, stars who died of overdose

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 22, 2023 | 10:03 am 2 min read

Many popular celebrities from the West, including musicians, had a tragic death due to an overdose

The king-size lives and lifestyles of celebrities which include a lot of glitz and glamor, have often attracted commoners. While their flashy way of life is what many look up to, some of these stars have unfortunately died a tragic death. Here, we have listed some of the most loved Hollywood celebrities who lost their lives at a young age due to an overdose.

Angus Cloud

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud passed away on July 31. Two months after his demise, the cause of his death was revealed. According to multiple media outlets, Cloud's toxicology report revealed that he died of intoxication due to an accidental overdose. A mix of substances like cocaine and methamphetamine was found in his system that took the life of the 25-year-old actor.

Heath Ledger

If there's one celebrity death due to an overdose that everyone remembers well, it's that of Heath Ledger. The Australian actor was only 28 years old when he was found unresponsive at his Manhattan residence in 2008. He reportedly struggled with substance abuse for many years. He died of an accidental painkiller overdose. Ledger is best remembered for playing Joker in The Dark Knight.

Jim Morrison

The world lost a brilliant musician when Jim Morrison lost his life in his 20s. The Door's lead singer, Morrison was a lyrical genius. Morrison had a sudden death on July 3, 1971, in Paris, France. Although the exact cause of his death is disputed, there are claims that he died of a heart attack caused due to heroin intake.

Marylin Monroe

Hollywood's one of the most iconic actors, Marilyn Monroe, was only 36 when she passed away in 1962 at her residence. Her cause of death is said to be a barbiturate overdose. It was ruled out to be a suicide. The actor reportedly suffered from substance abuse and mental illness. She hadn't completed a film after her last release, The Misfits, in 1961, reportedly.

