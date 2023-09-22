Sophie Turner files lawsuit over custody, Joe Jonas retaliates

Written by Isha Sharma September 22, 2023 | 09:10 am 3 min read

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas are entangled in legal matters over the custody of their kids

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's public divorce just got a whole lot messier. On Thursday, the Game of Thrones actor filed a lawsuit seeking custody of their two toddlers and alleged that Jonas was withholding the kids' passports. She also revealed that she found out about the divorce "through the media." Within a few hours, Jonas's team retaliated, countering all her claims.

Turner expressed 'hesitation' about leaving the kids with Jonas

In her lawsuit, Turner sought "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," and alleged that the "wrongful retention" began on September 20. They decided that their girls spend time with Jonas during his tour since his days are relatively free, but she had "hesitation" about the "temporary arrangement." Their elder daughter Willa is 3, while the younger is 14 months old.

Turner alleged that Jonas is not cooperating

The lawsuit further alleged, "The Father has possession of the children's passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother." Turner also claimed that the duo had decided to make England their "forever home" but Jonas later refused. Their split was described as "very sudden" following an argument on August 15.

Per Jonas, he can't legally move the kids now

Within a few hours, Jonas's team countered her through a statement to The Times. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023." It also emphasized on "[working] together toward an amicable co-parenting setup."

The kids are now with the 'GoT' actor

The statement underlined that the kids are "American citizens" and Jonas is okay with the kids being raised in "both the US and the UK." It added that after being in Jonas's "care for the past three months through [mutual agreement]," they're with Turner currently. "When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading...and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."

Here's what Jonas's sources had revealed earlier

It all started earlier this month when Jonas's sources spoke to TMZ and said the musician-actor were getting divorced due to "different lifestyles." "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles." Later, another source revealed that Jonas "caught Turner" doing something on a ring camera, which further aggravated the matter. The internet, meanwhile, has sided with Turner.

Now, Jonas has disowned these earlier statements

In the aforementioned new statement, now, Jonas has somewhat criticized the aforementioned leaks. "Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner."

