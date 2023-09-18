Marilyn Monroe's most celebrated works

September 18, 2023

Marilyn Monroe passed away in 1962 when she was only 36 years old

The most iconic starlet of Hollywood, Marilyn Monroe captivated the audience with her undeniable talent, charm, and timeless beauty. Her career is full of remarkable projects that set her apart as a versatile actor. Her body of work showcases her enduring charisma and immense talent. Here, we present you some of her most entertaining works of all time.

'The Misfits'

A cult classic, The Misfits was surprisingly a commercial failure when it was released in 1961. This Arthur Miller movie, stars Monroe along with Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift in the lead roles. It is an adaptation of Miller's short story of the same name which was published in 1957. Shortly after its release, Monroe died in August 1962.

'Some Like It Hot'

Considered one of the greatest films of all time, Some Like It Hot was co-written, produced, and directed by Billy Wilder. Released in 1959, the crime comedy starred Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Monroe in the lead. It is based on Fanfare of Love, a French film from the year 1935. A huge commercial success of its time, it won six Academy Award nominations.

'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes'

Monroe worked with director Howard Hawks for the 1953 movie Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The musical comedy film was written by Charles Lederer. Monroe's iconic pink dress and her rendition of Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend became a thing of popular culture. Various artists have recreated her performance as a way to pay their homage to the star.

'Niagara'

Henry Hathaway's 1953 noir-thriller starred Monroe along with Joseph Cotten, Max Showalter, and Jean Peters. It is listed as one of the biggest box-office hits of Century Fox of the year it was released. While most of the other noir films in that era were made in black and white, Niagara was filmed in Technicolor. The film elevated her success as an actor.

