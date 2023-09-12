Timothée Chalamet's relationships: Know everyone the Hollywood actor has dated

Timothée Chalamet apparently thinks dating is "scary." "Date is very much a scary word because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior," said the 27-year-old talented American-French actor to W magazine once. While Chalamet has never spoken about any of his relationships in public, let's take a look at what his dating history looks like.

Kylie Jenner (2023)

Nobody saw this coming when rumors sparked about Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating through an Instagram page Deuxmoi in April. Soon, TMZ had photos of Jenner's car parked at Chalamet's Beverly Hills mansion. ET reports claimed it was only casual. Last week, the two were spotted publicly for the first time at a Beyoncé concert. More recently, they watched the US Open final together.

Sarah Talabi (2022)

Victoria's Secret model Sarah Talabi and Chalamet were reportedly spotted kissing and dancing together at the Coachella Festival 2022. Talabi shared a picture from the concert tagging Chalamet and two others claiming she had "the best time with the best group of people." However, Talabi reacted to the rumor by saying the "better" question would be questioning world leaders on the climate crisis.

Eiza González (2020)

Not too long after his initial break up with Lily-Rose Depp, in June 2020, Chalamet was reportedly spotted on a vacation with the 30-year-old actor Eiza González in Cabo San Lucas along with a bunch of friends. However, in October of the same year, reports stated that the two had split. "They weren't together for long, just that Cabo trip," as per E! News.

Lily-Rose Depp (2018-2020)

Chalamet and Johnny Depp's daughter were co-stars in the film The King and were rumored to start dating during the shooting in October 2018. Talking to GQ about the day he was spotted on a yacht with Depp, he referred to her as "someone I really loved." However, the couple split in April 2020 and reunited around March 2021 before breaking up again.

Lourdes Leon (2013)

One of the first rumors of Chalamet (then 17) dating was with Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013. It was a short-lived romance after the two met when Chalamet was attending LaGuardia High School in New York City. In an April 2021 Vanity Fair interview, Leon said, "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend."

