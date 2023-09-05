5 live-action movies based on popular cartoons

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 05, 2023

Remember the days when you switched to Cartoon Network or Pogo straight after coming from school and had your lunch glued to the television? Or sneaking in cartoon and comic books inside school textbooks to read them secretly? Those good ol' days! From Winnie-the-Pooh to Scooby-Doo, we have got you some live-action Hollywood movies to take a little trip down memory lane this week!

'Christopher Robin' (2018)

Inspired by AA Milne and EH Shepard's children's cartoon books on Winnie-the-Pooh, the 2018 live-action fantasy comedy-drama film Christopher Robin is directed by Marc Forster. Ewan McGregor plays the role of an adult Christopher Robin. In the book, Robin is best friends with Winnie-the-Pooh as a child. Now a working middle-class family man, Robin reunites with Winnie-the-Pooh who helps him rediscover happiness.

'Paddington' (2014)

Remember the cute Paddington Bear from the cartoon book A Bear Called Paddington? He is now young and travels to London looking for a home, in the 2014 film Paddington. However, the kind Brown family offers him temporary shelter when they find him lost and sitting alone at Paddington Sation. Paddington is brought to life with the voice of Ben Whishaw.

'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

Launched in 1969, Scooby-Doo is one of the longest-running cartoon franchises. A group of teenagers and a dog named Scooby solve mysteries involving what seems like ghosts, aliens, and other supernatural creatures. In Raja Gosnell's 2002 film Scooby-Doo, the gang gets to investigate some unusual occurrences in an island resort. It is the first installment in the film series of the same name.

'Casper' (1995)

Growing up, there was rarely a child who did not love Casper the Friendly Ghost from Harvey Comics. In his feature film directorial debut, Brad Silberling made a film based on the character. The 1995 film Casper follows an afterlife therapist who along with his daughter shifts to a dilapidated mansion to purge evil spirits and ends up meeting a friendly ghost.

'The Flintstones' (1994)

When we were reading about the Stone Age in textbooks, we got to see The Flintstones parallelly in a fun way on television. Based on the television series from the 1960s, Brian Levant directed a family comedy film of the same name. In the film, the Flintstones is a working-class family, set in an alternate modern-day Stone Age, who have executive jobs.

