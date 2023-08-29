Know when to watch Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 06:34 pm 1 min read

'Oppenheimer ' OTT details are out

Oppenheimer is one of the milestone movies of this year. The critically acclaimed film is one of the most-watched movies and has emerged to be a commercial success. The Christopher Nolan directorial is a visual spectacle and viewers are eagerly waiting for its OTT release. As fans speculate on the potential digital release date, we are here with all the details.

Release date and streaming platform details

The biopic is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, the movie will premiere in September. However, the makers have not revealed anything officially yet. Nolan is known for his distinct storytelling and he projects Cillian Murphy in a new avatar. The actor has been praised for his performance too and has emerged to be a viewers' favorite.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. The cast includes Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Casey Affleck, among others. The project is bankrolled by Emma Thomas, Nolan, and Charles Roven under Syncopy Inc. and Atlas Entertainment.

