Written by Namrata Ganguly August 29, 2023 | 06:32 pm 2 min read

With a distinctive voice and a knack for creating songs that resonate on a deeper level, Hozier has carved out a unique niche in the music industry. The Irish musician is among the very few contemporary artists who have the ability to intertwine poetic lyricism with soulful music. Here are some of his best works in his career spanning a decade.

'Eat Your Young' (2023)

Eat Your Young is part of Hozier's latest album, Unreal Unearth, which dropped last week. He created it by channeling his pandemic experience through 14th-century literature- Dante Alighieri's Inferno. "In March 2020, it felt like the world changed, and priorities changed, and my priorities changed with it. And there was some lines in (Inferno) that resonated with me at the time," Hozier told Grammys.

'Nina Cried Power' (2018)

Nina Cried Power is touted to pay homage to the spirit of protest and the legacy of influential artists who have used their voices to catalyze change including Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, and James Brown, among others. It also features gospel singer Mavis Staples's vocals. The song captures the essence of activism and the power of music to ignite movements.

'Work Song' (2014)

Yet another masterpiece, Work Song, portrays love as a tireless labor, drawing parallels between the struggles of daily life and the effort required to maintain a meaningful relationship. The 2014 song is also a gospel-blues-inspired soulful track with powerful and deep lyrics that evoke an emotion of yearning for one's beloved. It was both a commercial and a critical success.

'Cherry Wine' (2013)

Cherry Wine is a beautiful ballad that speaks about abusive relationships and domestic violence with spectacular sensitivity combined with a contradictory calm melody. You can picture the pain, love, and inner struggle when you hear the lyrics. The music video, showcasing the complexities of a survivor's feelings and challenges, is a part of his initiative to raise money for domestic abuse charities.

'Take Me To Church' (2013)

Take Me To Church from Hozier's debut album was the breakthrough song that brought him global fame. Though the video is black and white, the lyrics are utterly grey. It depicts that the theme of the song is cloudy, dark, dreary, and lifeless. The video depicts a beautiful homosexual love that is considered to be a sin to the Church.

