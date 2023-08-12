Ali Sethi quashes rumors of marriage to Salman Toor

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 12, 2023 | 02:21 pm 2 min read

'Pasoori' singer Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors with Salman Toor

Pakistani singer-songwriter and novelist Ali Sethi has made headlines recently—not for his soul-stirring music but rather for rumors of taking the plunge! The world-renowned Pasoori singer found himself at the center of attention due to speculations about his supposed marriage to Pakistani-American painter Salman Toor. Now, putting an end to all speculations, Sethi has himself addressed these rumors with his latest Instagram Story.

'I don't know who started rumor,' stated Sethi

The rumors regarding Sethi's marriage spread like wildfire on social media platforms. They were fueled by unverified news reports suggesting Sethi had exchanged vows with Toor in an intimate ceremony held in New York City—igniting a wave of curiosity among followers. However, Sethi categorically denied these rumors with his recent Instagram Story, stating, "I am not married. I don't know who started the rumor."

Sethi used opportunity to promote upcoming project

Sethi didn't merely stop at addressing his marriage rumors, but he also added an interesting twist to the Story by leveraging the attention to promote his latest project, Paniya. In the same Instagram Story, the singer playfully remarked, "But maybe they (rumors) should help market my new release." To note, in July, Sethi released his first extended play (EP), Paniya, which included four tracks.

Meanwhile, know more about Toor

Born in Lahore, 40-year-old Toor is a Pakistani-American painter who often portrays the lives of queer South Asian men through his astounding paintings. In an interview with The New Yorker, Toor once candidly discussed his sexuality, revealing he came out as gay to his parents at the age of 15. The article further claimed that—over six years ago—Toor and Sethi realized they "belonged together."

When Sethi's 'Pasoori' made headlines because of this reason

Earlier this year, Sethi's song Pasoori made headlines when the makers of the film Satyaprem Ki Katha released a revamped version, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. During that time, Pasoori co-singer Shae Gill stated on Instagram, "I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much... At the same time, I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else."

