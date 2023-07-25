Happy birthday, Zhang Hao: Lesser-known facts about ZEROBASEONE's center

Entertainment

Happy birthday, Zhang Hao: Lesser-known facts about ZEROBASEONE's center

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 25, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

ZEROBASEONE center, Zhang Hao celebrates his 23rd birthday on Tuesday

The rising talent in the K-pop scene, Zhang Hao—a Chinese singer signed under Yuehua Entertainment—has become a global phenomenon. Zhang showcased his remarkable talent and charm during the 2023 survival show Boys Planet, where he secured the top position, further solidifying his place as the center in the nine-member K-pop group ZEROBASEONE. On Zhang's 23rd birthday, let's delve into some lesser-known facts about him.

Zhang is described as a musical prodigy by his peers

The musician attended Fujian Normal University, majoring in Music Science Education, and eventually obtained a teaching certificate. Notably, during his audition video for Boys Planet, he showcased his exceptional skills as a violinist, performing a cover of BLACKPINK's Shut Down on the instrument. Zhang is also proficient in playing the cello, flute, and erhu, further highlighting his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Zhang's insane popularity lead to ZB1 setting records in China

Arguably the most popular member of ZB1, Zhang made history as the first Chinese trainee to be chosen as the idol in the center position of a K-pop group. On June 23, Zhang's China bar purchased an astounding 1 lakh copies of the group's debut mini-album, Youth in the Shade, within 24 hours of its pre-order opening. This remarkable purchase underscored Zhang's immense popularity.

Zhang draws inspiration from the renowned K-pop group GOT7

Zhang finds inspiration in the acclaimed group GOT7, whom he considers his ultimate role model, with Lullaby (2018) being his favorite song of the group. Drawing from their achievements, Zhang aspires to reach similar heights in his musical journey. For those unaware, GOT7 is a group formed under JYP Entertainment and consists of seven members—Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

Zhang is affectionately known as 'Shark'

Do you know that Zhang's fans call him "Shark"? It is quite interesting to note that the musician earned this endearing nickname due to his small teeth, which remarkably resembled those of a shark when he smiled. This charming moniker adds to the overall appeal of the artist and showcases his ability to establish a personal connection with his supporters and admirers globally.

When Zhang became a target of controversy surrounding his sexuality

Shortly after securing the top position in Boys Planet, Zhang became the target of a controversy surrounding his sexuality. Some users on social media alleged that he was gay and started circulating this online, which caused an uproar among netizens. However, fans came to Zhang's defense and refuted the rumors, emphasizing their baselessness and the importance of respecting the artist's privacy and personal life.

Share this timeline