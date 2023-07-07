Entertainment

TWICE's New York concert gets sold out; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag July 07, 2023

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in the world and with each passing day, it's getting bigger and bigger. Recently, girl group TWICE headlined a concert in New York and created a record. The group became the first girl group to have headlined a sold-out show at the famed MetLife Stadium. Fans posted glimpses of the concert on social media too.

TWICE expressed their experience of performing at the venue

After the performance, the girl group's Twitter handle posted photos from the concert and thanked their fans. The tweet read, "Performing at MetLife Stadium was like a dream come true for us and we know this wouldn't have been possible without your support. We are still over the moon and can't thank you enough!" This marked the fifth world tour of TWICE.

