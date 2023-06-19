Entertainment

17 years of Taylor Swift: Her most streamed Spotify songs

Written by Isha Sharma June 19, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift has completed 17 years in the indstry!

Pop singing sensation Taylor Swift's debut single Tim McGraw was released on this day, 17 years ago! She co-wrote it with Liz Rose. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has not looked back since then and has crossed multiple milestones in her flourishing, illustrious career. In celebration of her 17th year in the industry, take a look at her most popular songs ranked by Spotify streams.

'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' (1,40,71,63,116 streams)

Swift sang I Don't Wanna Live Forever with ZAYN and the song was featured in Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson starrer Fifty Shades Darker (2017). It was penned by Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Sam Dew, and debuted at the sixth position on the US Billboard Hot 100. At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, it received a nod in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

'Blank Space' (1,28,01,38,583 streams)

Blank Space came out in 2014 but remains as popular today as it was back then! "But I've got a blank space, baby, and I'll write your name," says the hook line. The Observer critiqued, "[Blank Space is] an out-and-out pop song with an intriguingly skeletal undercarriage" and "showcased Swift's musical and lyrical maturity." It earned three nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards.

'Shake It Off' (1,07,22,44,867 streams)

Shake It Off is from her album 1899 and was penned by her and Max Martin Shellback. "I go on too many dates, but I can't make 'em stay," says the opening verse. Swift said, "Shake It Off found [me] in a proactive stance to take back the narrative, and have...a sense of humor about people who [somewhat] get under [my] skin."

'Anti-Hero' (92,00,53,539 streams)

Anti-Hero is the most recent song on this list and was a part of her 2022 album Midnights. Swift described the song as: "This song is a real guided tour throughout all of the things I tend to hate about myself. I like [it] a lot because it's really honest." It was also used in Netflix's hit psychological thriller series YOU Season 4.

'Look What You Made Me Do' (87,59,38,270 streams)

"I don't like your little games, don't like your tilted stage...the role you made me play of the fool...No, I don't like you," are the opening lines of Look What You Made Me Do, which featured in Swift's 2017 album Reputation. It was written by Swift, Antonoff, and the members of the Right Said Fred band. It marked her "comeback" after a year-long hiatus.

