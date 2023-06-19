Entertainment

Bebe Rexha hit with phone at concert; gets 3 stitches

Bebe Rexha hit with phone at concert; gets 3 stitches

Written by Aikantik Bag June 19, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

Bebe Rexha was injured at a concert after an audience member threw a phone at her

Bebe Rexha sustained an injury during her concert in New York City when a member of the audience threw a phone at the global pop star. A viral video shows that the 33-year-old singer came to her knees and was escorted by the crew. Recently, her mother revealed that she got three stitches after the phone struck her head.

More about the concert

The The Rooftop, Pier 17 concert was a part of the Best F'n Night Of My Life tour. Several fans took to Twitter to call out the bizarre fan incident. However, there has been no information about the attacker yet. The Grammy-nominated pop star is known for songs like Baby, I'm Jealous and Say My Name. Wishing her a speedy recovery!

Twitter Post

Share this timeline