Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York, airlifted to hospital

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 12, 2022, 10:36 pm 3 min read

Brief video footage showed Rushdie fell to the floor after he was attacked.

Popular yet controversial author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York on Friday. The author, whose writings led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked only minutes before he was scheduled to deliver a lecture in the city. Brief video footage showed Rushdie fell to the floor after he was attacked. Here's what we know so far.

Attacked Rushdie's condition unknown

As Rushdie approached the stage to begin his lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in NY, a man stormed the stage to attack him. It is still unclear if the man punched or stabbed Rushdie, after which the 75-year-old author fell to the floor. The NY Governor confirmed that Rushdie, who has suffered years of death threats, is alive. The attacker has been arrested.

Police 'Rushdie stabbed in the neck'

The New York Police Department is investigating the attack on Rushdie. According to a statement, Rushdie was attacked at 11 am (local time). "Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not known," the police said. Rushdie's interviewer, also on the stage, suffered a minor head injury.

Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an event in New York, is being flown to hospital. No word on his condition pic.twitter.com/zQmOZH1jvG — BNO News (@BNONews) August 12, 2022

Reaction 'Terrible day for literature'

Reacting to the shocking incident, British writer William Dalrymple said, "A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and authors everywhere." Meanwhile, author Amitav Ghosh said, "Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked...wish him a speedy recovery." Acclaimed author Stephen King also expressed concern about his condition. While the attacker has been arrested, the motive behind the incident remains unknown.

I just learned that Salman Rushdie was attacked in New York. I am really shocked. I never thought it would happen. He has been living in the West, and he has been protected since 1989. If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 12, 2022

Iran Rushdie's book 'Satanic Verses' seen as blasphemous

Rushdie came under attack for his book 'The Satanic Verses' in 1980s. The book, alleged to be blasphemous toward Islam, has been banned in Iran since 1988, after which Iran issued a $3 million bounty on his head. However, in 1998, Iran said that it was not keen on enforcing the 'fatwa' (edict). This attack has not been linked to this 30-year-old ban.

Life Who is the author Salman Rushdie?

Indian-origin British citizen, Rushdie has written 15 novels ranging on a variety of key issues. He received the Booker Prize for his book on India after independence, 'Midnight's Children,' published in 1981. He remained out of the public eye for many years after the publication of 'The Satanic Verses' and even wrote a book about his years in hiding- 'Joseph Anton.'