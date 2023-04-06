Entertainment

Storm crashes stage, Farhan Akhtar's Indore concert now on Friday

Storm crashes stage, Farhan Akhtar's Indore concert now on Friday

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 06, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Farhan Akhtar's Indore concert has now been rescheduled for Friday (April 7)

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was slated to perform in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (April 5). Akhtar arrived in the city on Wednesday morning to perform live at Sushila Devi Bansal College of Technology and Management. However, hours before the concert, a storm hit the city, causing the stage to come crashing down which led the organizers to postpone the event.

Why does this story matter?

Apart from filmmaking and acting, Akhtar is also an established singer. He made his singing debut with his 2008 film Rock On!! Since then, Akhtar hasn't only sung in films but also held music concerts across the country.

The actor is slated to perform again in Indore by the end of this month, on April 22, as per local reports.

No one was harmed in the incident

The stage was constructed a night prior, on Tuesday. The sound check was to begin in the afternoon. While the rest of the team was ready for the sound check, Akhtar was still at the hotel and hadn't reached the venue when the stage came crashing before the event. Per eyewitnesses and college officials, no person was injured during the incident.

Concert will now be held on Friday

As per the college officials, Akhtar's concert has been rescheduled to Friday evening, April 7. The actor-singer left for Bhopal on Thursday, where he will be performing live at Bansal Group's other college festival in the state capital. He, and his team, including his sister-in-law and singer, Akanksha Dandekar, will return to Indore on Friday morning for the concert.

Upcoming projects of Akhtar

Akhtar will soon be jetting off for a countrywide tour where he will be performing numbers from his latest album Echoes. His shows are scheduled to take place in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Indore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Akhtar is also presently busy with the preparations for his much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.