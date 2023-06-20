Entertainment

K-pop: Red Velvet's Joy set for comeback after two-month hiatus

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 12:45 pm 1 min read

K-pop stans, it's a good Tuesday for you all! Red Velvet's Joy is set to resume her activities after taking a hiatus citing health reasons. The band's agency, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding the same. They also informed fans about Red Velvet's upcoming work. Fans are elated and have taken to social media to express their excitement for her return.

Agency's statement regarding Joy's health

SM Entertainment stated, "Joy, who was on a temporary hiatus from scheduled activities to recover her health and to get plenty of rest, will resume all her scheduled activities starting with the filming of Animal Farm on June 21." The agency also thanked the fans for their undying support and love for the singer. Wishing her all the best for future projects!

