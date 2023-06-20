Entertainment

Pooja Hegde opts out of Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 12:16 pm 1 min read

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actors right now. After the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor is dabbling in projects across industries. In a recent development, the actor has opted out of Trivikram's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu. Hegde opted out citing date issues as the Trivikram directorial went through several delays and changes.

Hegde focusing more on Bollywood films: Report

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "There were also changes in the script at regular intervals, which resulted in multiple other people also backing out. After several contemplations on what to do, Pooja Hegde has decided to part ways citing date issues." Hegde has a packed second half of 2023 with projects and she is focusing on Bollywood projects.

