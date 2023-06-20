Entertainment

SRK unveils #RRKPK teaser; 'Paisa vasool' KJo romcom is coming

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 11:58 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' teaser is out

Karan Johar is back! The director who is known for mounting big-budget films and making films that exude extravaganza is gearing up for a celluloid release after seven years. Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday. The movie will be released on July 28.

Johar promises a quintessential Bollywood romance

The teaser goes through all gamuts—introduction, falling in love, and conflict—yet it does not give away much. Bhatt and Singh promise another magnificent collaboration after 2019's Gully Boy. The stellar cast includes Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among others. This romantic family drama will be a clash of two bonafide cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat.

