'Adipurush' row: Makers apologize, request to lift ban in Nepal

Written by Aikantik Bag June 20, 2023 | 11:39 am 1 min read

'Adipurush' makers apologize to Mayor Balen Shah

The trouble for Adipurush keeps on increasing as the film was recently banned in Nepal. Kathmandu and Pokhara banned the screening of Indian films altogether amid the Om Raut directorial's dialogue row. Now, the makers sent an apology letter to Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, requesting him to lift the ban. Earlier, Shah emphasized that the film's dialogue about Sita being India's daughter was misleading.

Makers' letter to Balen Shah

As per beliefs, Sita was born in Janakpur, Nepal and this has enraged Nepalis, leading to protests. The apology letter read: "We would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way...It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharmony for anyone." In India, the Prabhas-led film received flak for its poor storytelling, dialogues, and VFX.

