Sexual harassment case: 'TMKOC' producer Asit Kumarr Modi booked

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 20, 2023 | 11:25 am 2 min read

Asit Kumarr Modi and two others have been accused of sexual harassment by a former 'TMKOC' actor

The Mumbai﻿ Police has filed a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, said reports. Modi has been accused of sexual harassment by an actor who quit the show after being a part of the sitcom for 15 years. Following the complaint, the Powai Police booked him under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said ANI.

Police have recorded the actor's statement

The actor had recently filed a complaint against Modi, and two others from the show- project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. She accused the three of sexual harassment at the workplace. Per reports, the police have recorded her statement. Although a case has been filed against the accused, no arrests have been made so far.

Police yet to make any arrests in the case

Actor claimed Modi made repeated sexual advances toward her

In a conversation with the Economic Times portal, the actor claimed that Modi made repeated unwelcome sexual advances toward her in the past. The comedy actor further claimed that she overlooked his remarks initially as she feared losing her job. However, the complainant reportedly reached a breaking point and was no longer able to tolerate the showrunner's behavior.

'I am not doing this for money'

The actor told ANI that she didn't file the case to get money but to seek justice. "I'm not doing this for money; I'm doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they've done wrong to me and will have to apologize with folded hands, saying that 'we are sorry.' Because it's a matter of my dignity and self-respect."

Actor Priya Ahuja came out in the complainant's support

When the actor went public with her sexual harassment claims about Modi and others, actor Priya Ahuja came out in her support. Ajuha, who essayed Rita Reporter in the show, called out the cast. "I'm very shocked nobody supported [the complainant] as she had many close friends on the set of the show," she told ETimes, adding that the complainant wasn't indisciplined or abusive.

