Bihar man arrested for death threat calls to Ambanis

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 06, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

The accused has not yet revealed the motive behind the act. Police are probing the matter further

Mumbai police arrested a man from Darbhanga district in Bihar late on Wednesday for allegedly making death threat calls to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family members. He allegedly called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital twice on Wednesday and threatened to blow up the hospital and Antilia — the residence of the Ambanis, and kill the family members.

Mukesh Ambani is India's second richest person and this is the third instance of the family receiving death threats since last year.

Another person had called up the hospital to threaten the Ambanis on August 15 and was later nabbed.

In February 2021, a car was found parked outside the Ambanis' residence containing 20 gelatin sticks and a note threatening the family.

Within few hours with the help of Bihar police, one accused (pic 2) has been nabbed from Darbhanga in Bihar the team of Mumbai police is returning to Mumbai along with the accused. Further investigation underway: DCP Nilotpal pic.twitter.com/lWgnQ29AiH — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

After arresting the accused, Mumbai police is bringing him — identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra an unemployed man — to Mumbai. The accused made the first call to the hospital around 12:57 pm and later again around 5:04 pm. He threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, and his sons Akash and Anant. An FIR was lodged at DB Marg Police Station.

Details Ambani's security increased to Z+ category last week

Mumbai police arrested the accused within a few hours in a joint operation with Bihar police. The accused has been booked under Section 506(2) and 507 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He hasn't revealed the motive behind the threats, said Zone 2 DCP Niloptal. Last week, the Union home ministry increased the security cover of Mukesh Ambani to the Z+ category.