'Mission: Impossible 7' premieres in July; Cast, plot, makers

June 20, 2023

All about Tom Cruise-led 'Mission: Impossible 7'

With death-defying stunts, Tom Cruise's next outing as Ethan Hunt is well on the way! Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the seventh installment in the popular action spy franchise, following the footsteps of 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming film comes after Cruise's Oscar-nominated success of Top Gun: Maverick. Here's everything about the upcoming adventure film.

When is it releasing in theaters, on OTT?

After several delays, the seventh installment has locked a date of July 12. Dead Reckoning will be made available on the streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release. The official runtime for the film has been confirmed, and it clocks in at two hours and 36 minutes without credits. This makes it the most extended Mission: Impossible film, outpacing the 147-minute Fallout.

Meet the cast of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Dead Reckoning promises several familiar faces returning to the franchise, along with new additions. Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Hunt, meanwhile, Ving Rhames—the only other cast member to appear in every movie—will be back alongside returning actors Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. Among the new cast members, Hayley Atwell will portray Grace, and Pom Klementieff will be seen as the antagonist.

What is the plot of 'Dead Reckoning'?

Director McQuarrie has kept the storyline details under wraps. However, the official synopsis of the film offers a glimpse: "Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet! They will track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity before it falls into the wrong hands." Further, McQuarrie's Instagram posts have teased the presence of a secret terrorist organization, The Community.

Is Cruise doing his stunts in 'Dead Reckoning'?

Yes, indeed! During CinemaCon 2021, Paramount Pictures shared a captivating behind-the-scene video showcasing what Cruise himself deemed as his "most dangerous stunt ever." The jaw-dropping sequence involved him riding a bike up a ramp, soaring off a cliff, and safely parachuting to the ground. To execute this sequence, Cruise dedicated an astonishing 500 hours to skydiving training and performed an impressive 1,300 bike jumps.

Take a look at another behind-the-scene action sequence by Cruise

Will 'Dead Reckoning' have a sequel?

Yes! There is a Part 2 to Dead Reckoning and it was announced along with the seventh film. Originally, the makers wanted to shoot both parts consecutively and release the sequel on August 5, 2022. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production was disrupted. As a result, the eighth film's release was postponed to July 7, 2023, and eventually rescheduled for June 2024.

